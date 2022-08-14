AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.50 million. AZEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $21.76. 1,661,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in AZEK by 7.7% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

