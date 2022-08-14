B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 2,868 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 23.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

