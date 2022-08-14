B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $277.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.33. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

