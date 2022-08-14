B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $7.47 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

