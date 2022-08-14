Baby Doge Coin Market Capitalization Tops $193.05 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $193.05 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013879 BTC.
About Baby Doge Coin
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
Baby Doge Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.