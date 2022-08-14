BabySwap (BABY) Price Down 20.2% This Week

BabySwap (BABY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $356,918.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013842 BTC.
About BabySwap
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,510,540 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
Buying and Selling BabySwap
Receive News & Updates for BabySwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabySwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.