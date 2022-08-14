Banano (BAN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $116,696.00

Banano (BAN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $116,696.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,364.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,658,530 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

