Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Holdings Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,714 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of Barings BDC worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BBDC. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.60. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

