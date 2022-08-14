Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Boosted by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074,095 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 511,266 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $50,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

GOLD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 18,440,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,530,766. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

