Beam (BEAM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.98 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $22.34 million and $2.98 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00052021 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 120,851,920 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

