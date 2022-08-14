BitBall (BTB) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $632,295.54 and approximately $2,704.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,302.67 or 0.99985251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00047891 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00026230 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

