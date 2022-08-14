Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $19,057.00

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $19,057.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $14.98 or 0.00061109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

