Bitspawn Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,017.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitspawn has a total market cap of $404,485.30 and $11,017.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Bitspawn Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.

Buying and Selling Bitspawn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspawn directly using U.S. dollars.

