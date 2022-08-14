BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Cap of $256,598.51

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $256,598.51 and $269.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00679687 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 351,289,120 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

