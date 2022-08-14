BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MUI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.74. 63,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,951,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after buying an additional 97,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 620,119 shares during the period.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

