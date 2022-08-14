BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:MUI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.74. 63,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Fund (MUI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.