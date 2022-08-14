BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 20,862 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a current ratio of 21.75. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

