Blockpass Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $213,427.69 and $23.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00126820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.