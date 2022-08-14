Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Braveheart Resources Price Performance
Braveheart Resources stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,337. Braveheart Resources has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.98.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
