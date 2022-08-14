Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Braveheart Resources Price Performance

Braveheart Resources stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,337. Braveheart Resources has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

