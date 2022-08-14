Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 84,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Bright Scholar Education shares are going to reverse split on Friday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ( NYSE:BEDU Get Rating ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

