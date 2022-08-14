Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bright Scholar Education Price Performance
Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 84,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68.
Bright Scholar Education shares are going to reverse split on Friday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.