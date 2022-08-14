Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance
Shares of BR traded up $13.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.22. 977,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average of $148.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.