Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.91-$7.17 EPS.

Shares of BR traded up $13.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.22. 977,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average of $148.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

