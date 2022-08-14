BUX Token (BUX) Tops One Day Volume of $115,270.00

BUX Token (BUX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. BUX Token has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $115,270.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BUX Token has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BUX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127790 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036549 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063926 BTC.
BUX Token Coin Profile
BUX is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUX Token is getbux.com/bux-crypto. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUX Token’s official message board is getbux.com/blog.
BUX Token Coin Trading
