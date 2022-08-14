CACHE Gold (CGT) Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $58.08 or 0.00236874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $17,324.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063926 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

