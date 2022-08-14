Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,600 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 543,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caladrius Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Caladrius Biosciences Price Performance

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 94,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

(Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

