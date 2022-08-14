Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 14,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CP traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,590. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

