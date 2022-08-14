Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.05. 55,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.11.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

