Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 445 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 534,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,330,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.69.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

