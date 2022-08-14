Caspian (CSP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,338.00

Caspian (CSP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $478,919.67 and $2,338.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,325.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064642 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

