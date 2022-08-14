Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $190.77 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $190.77 million and $25.93 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,306.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00126984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064526 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

