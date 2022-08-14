Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 113,436 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Cerner by 8.2% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cerner by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,057,000 after buying an additional 112,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

