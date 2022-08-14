Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Decreased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $478.12 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.65 and a 200-day moving average of $514.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $629.50.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

