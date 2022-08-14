China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPXY traded up 0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 17.85. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of 14.48 and a twelve month high of 24.92.

China Longyuan Power Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

