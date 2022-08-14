Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,500 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.6% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,567,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 736,511 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.40.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

