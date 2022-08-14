Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Zillow Group
In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,552 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.