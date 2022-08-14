Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,552 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.