Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 136,651 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 136,651 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 99,600 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

