Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after buying an additional 207,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after buying an additional 1,086,389 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,228,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,174,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

