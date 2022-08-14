Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

