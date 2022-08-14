Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 115,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,163. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 288,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.