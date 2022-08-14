Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 115,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,163. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $13.17.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
