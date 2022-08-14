Clover Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50.08 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013778 BTC.
Clover Finance Coin Profile
CLV uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Clover Finance Coin Trading
