Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
CODX traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $4.48. 4,034,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,780. The stock has a market cap of $151.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -1.60. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 35.80% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CODX shares. Sidoti cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
