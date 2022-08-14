Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Up 31.7% in July

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohn Robbins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Cohn Robbins Stock Performance

Cohn Robbins stock remained flat at $9.99 during midday trading on Friday. 42,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Cohn Robbins has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.