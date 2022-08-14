CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Down 20.9% in July

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 14,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.73. 2,741,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.87. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CommScope

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 92,814 shares of company stock worth $789,705 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in CommScope by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after acquiring an additional 686,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

