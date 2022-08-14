Compound 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $98.18 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Compound coin can now be bought for $62.55 or 0.00258136 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $451.19 million and $98.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,213,031 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

