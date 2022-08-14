Condor Capital Management Has $1.01 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG opened at $175.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.18 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average is $166.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

