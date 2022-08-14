Condor Capital Management Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 20.6% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 503,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,026,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Nordson by 48,279.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 80,627 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

