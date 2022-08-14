Condor Capital Management Has $1.98 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

