Condor Capital Management Invests $1.75 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Incyte by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

