Condor Capital Management Purchases 130,724 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,724 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.06 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.