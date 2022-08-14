Condor Capital Management Sells 244 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

