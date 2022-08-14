Condor Capital Management Sells 9,274 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

PWV opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

