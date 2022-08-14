Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Update

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. 573,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,537. The stock has a market cap of $999.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNDT. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 47,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 47,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,775.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 478,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

